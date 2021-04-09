Metro’s inglorious twelfth

Oh dear. Britain’s most read newspaper Metro caused something of an overnight storm with the first edition of its front page. Splashing on the easing of lockdown restrictions on Monday, its headline read ‘The Glorious Twelfth’ underneath a dramatic shot of projectiles being thrown at the peace wall in Belfast titled 'Bad Old Days are Back'

‘The twelfth’ of course has some powerful resonance in Northern Ireland, to celebrate the triumph of the Glorious Revolution and victory of the Protestants of King William III over the Catholic King James II at the subsequent Battle of the Boyne in 1690. Every 12 July the Orange Order marches its members through streets across the country — something of which Metro has clearly been previously aware. But even allowing for one slip up, the reference to ‘the glorious twelfth’ in a mainland context means the traditional start of the shooting season on 12 August. Would that be any better on top of a picture of riots and disorder?

The backlash unsurprisingly prompted the paper to change its splash for the second edition to a much more anodyne 'Get the Beers In!' Neil Henderson, the BBC journalist behind #TomorrowsPaperstToday who tweeted the original image removed the post with the image, writing: 'Seemed the kind thing to do'. Of course, some saw conspiracy behind Metro's blunder, with Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard linking a five year old Brexit advert to the editorial decision.

2016 Metro: DUP funnel £300,000 of dark monies to pay for infamous ‘Take Back Control’ Brexit advert 2021 Metro: loyalist violence spirals ‘out of control’ as DUP rudderless pic.twitter.com/JddBeoRrXC April 8, 2021

Steerpike does enjoy the idea of the apolitical Metro offering milquetoast views on everything except the future of Northern Ireland, with a secret sect of diehard Orangemen working late at night in Northcliffe House to influence the masses. The truth however is sadly more prosaic: Mr S understands an inquiry is already underway to ensure such a slip up is not repeated again, with one wag claiming a similar headline would 'never, never, never' be published again...