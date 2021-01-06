The mob takes over Capitol Hill, in pictures

There have been extraordinary scenes at the United States Capitol this evening, after a pro-Trump mob stormed Capitol Hill and gained access to the Senate Chamber. There have been reports of violent clashes with police and it has been confirmed that one person has been shot. The violence follows a pro-Trump rally which took place in Washington, DC on Wednesday to protest the confirmation of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election. Members of the US Senate were forced to evacuate the Chamber after the mob managed to break into the building. The National Guard have been called in to restore order.

Below are a selection of images from the incident, which is still ongoing:

Photos: Getty