The SDP’s electoral triumph is good news for fed-up voters

Meanwhile, there IS an alternative to the two wretched main parties: a socially conservative alternative.

Wayne Dixon won by a landslide in the vast Middleton Park ward in Leeds, the first SDP gain since the 1980s and the first time Labour has lost the seat. The SDP picked up 2680 votes to Labour's 1900. One (non-SDP) former councillor described the result as 'astonishing'.

Other SDP candidates in the city are puling in the votes too. It goes to show that when there’s an alternative to the main two parties which can WIN, people will vote for it. Huge congrats to the excellent Wayne Dixon and the scores of party workers who helped. For those of you unsure about the SDP’s policies, here y’go.