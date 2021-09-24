The trick to making blackberry pie

There are some fruits which, while lovely cooked, are probably at their best fresh: nectarines and peaches, raspberries, mango. But blackberries, as delightful as they are eaten fresh from the bush mid-forage, come alive when cooked. As you heat blackberries, and they break down and give up their juices, begin to smell like violets and wine. They become more complex, perfumed; their sweet-sour flavour is softened into something more elegant, even more irresistible than when fresh.

Normally in a pie, those beautiful juices are a cause for concern. They’re a one-way ticket to a soggy bottom, something we try to avoid with careful blind-baking, or pre-cooking, or layering the base with something like ground almonds to soak up any liquid. Competitors on Bake Off gaze into ovens fearing soggy bottoms, and muttering incantations against such a dismal fate. I have spent more time than I can count making enriched, delicate pastries, carefully lining tins, chilling and trimming edges, worrying about cracks or weaknesses, spills and leaks. No longer. This is a simpler solution: forget the bottom layer of pastry entirely, stop worrying about juices coming out, and embrace them.

A ‘plate pie’ is one made on a pie plate (as opposed to, say, in a tart tin with a removable bottom), and often just has a top layer of pastry, rather than a bottom and a top. It’s not the kind of pie you turn out; it should be served from the tin – I suppose it’s a little like a crumble with a pastry topping. It is made for punchy, bold fruits that will give up lots of juice on cooking. It’s not a fancy pudding, but it is one of the most delicious ways of using up the season’s fruits, and one that makes a feature rather than a fear of those wonderful juices.

This isn’t a precise pie: it will accommodate most pie dishes, and most appetites. The amount of fruit is not critical. It is designed to be a pudding that removes rather than increases stress, that uses up fruit as it comes into its season, and doesn’t curb their juicy nature. Sometimes, as the pie cooks, those juices will burst through like a hot, sweet geyser, staining the pastry, and caramelising on top, but I rather like that.

The pastry is a very straight-forward one: a simple shortcrust made up of two parts flour to one part butter, with just a splash of water to bring the whole thing together. The body of the pastry is unsweetened, but then once it sits on top of the fruit, it is generously scattered with coarse demerara sugar.

The pie is best served with a big spoon rather than a cake knife or similar, lifting up and containing all the soft fruits and their syruppy juices. This pie is great with ice cream, but personally I think those scarlet juices mixing with double cream is one of the prettiest kitchen table sights.

Apple and blackberry pie

Makes: Enough for six

Takes: 30 minutes, including chilling

Bakes: 40 minutes

3 large bramley apples, peeled, cored and cut into chunks

500g blackberries

2 tablespoons caster sugar

250g plain flour

125g butter, cold, diced

½ teaspoon fine salt

2 tablespoons demerara sugar