The secret to mastering strawberry ice cream

When I was first playing about with the recipe, the sun was shining. Every day was hotter than the last, and I found myself seeking out dishes that were cooling, that were fresh, and made me feel like I was on holiday. Looking ahead to when this recipe might go out I was fairly confident that it would hit the right note at the height of summer: July might have a damp day here and there, but overall, it seemed a relatively safe bet for days and nights of heat, the kind of time where there’s a sudden run on paddling pools, and ice cream becomes near medicinal. But as I write this, August is letting me down. The early summer spells have vanished and it is looking distinctly autumnal outside the window. My neighbour has just run past the window in a raincoat. The sky is so dark that we had to put on the big light at 3pm. I’m considering making soup.

But while it may not look terribly summery outside, you wouldn’t know it from my strawberry pot. I’ve never really grown fruit or veg before, beyond an apple tree in the garden that I didn’t plant. Last year, we half-heartedly tried to coax some bits and bobs out of the garden with little success. This year – with more time on our hands – we went in with a little more planning, and renewed hope. It’s made me appreciate my little patch of grass, and slightly wonky raised beds; it’s made me grateful for the showers, looking outside and sagely saying, ‘well, at least the plants will be happy!’. And I find that I don’t even mind braving the rain to pull the little strawbs from my pot, and gather them damply in my kitchen. And if I churn them into an ice cream, the flavour, and the memories that go with it, can almost convince me I’m sitting somewhere warm and sunny, rather than tracking the raindrops down my window.

I love preparing strawberries: even if it’s something as simple as slicing them in half and bunging them in the oven. The scent of the strawberries follows me around the house, long after I’ve washed my hands, like it’s 1997 and I’m shopping for a birthday present for my Mum at the Body Shop. Roasting the strawberries intensifies this perfume. Roasting fruit tends to make it softer, sweeter, and more distinct in flavour – and if the fruit is a little insipid or under-ripe, it will mask their lesser qualities, rounding them out, making them more complex and delicious. Simply put, it makes fruit taste fruitier. So, as long as you don’t need the physical integrity of the fruit in your dish, roasting them can feel like a no-brainer.

Roasting strawberries for ice cream is an idea I got from Paris-dwelling food writer David Lebovitz: with ice cream, there’s an advantage to the roasting that goes beyond flavour. If you put chunks of raw fruit into an ice cream, you’ll find that the water content in the fruit freezes, creating little, unpleasant icey chunks. By roasting the strawberries with sugar and a splash of booze (I like marsala, but sweet sherries work, and dark, sticky Pedro Ximinez is especially delicious – or if you’d rather keep it booze free, you can use balsamic vinegar), you are cooking sugar and alcohol into the fruit, which will stop them freezing so hard, and keep them tender.

Here, after roasting the strawberries until they are scarlet and soft, I blitz the majority of the strawberries and sieve them to form a smooth, vibrant, exceptionally delicious puree. The base of the ice cream is a classic vanilla custard, made with egg yolks, and a mixture of cream and milk. It is smooth and rich and, when the strawberry puree is stirred into it, it is clean and fruity, bright and sweet. And finally, with those little nuggets of sweet, boozy strawberry folded through at the last moment, it’s a stunner of an ice cream.

Strawberry ice cream

Makes: 1 litre of ice cream

Tales: plus, freezing

Bakes: No time at all

500g strawberries, hulled

50g caster sugar

30ml marsala (or other alcohol of your choice)

200g whole milk

200g double cream

150g caster sugar

4 egg yolks

½ teaspoon fine salt

½ teaspoon vanilla paste