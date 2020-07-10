The Spectator is growing - and hiring

The Spectator is recruiting, which doesn’t happen often. Our sales have grown in a way that we did not expect during the Covid crisis which is why we are returning our furlough money to the government. Our growth has continued: a quarter of our current subscribers signed up in the past three months. Most have opted for the print magazine but the new subscribers also visit our website on a daily basis; most take our daily emails. They're after agenda-setting analysis that you simply would not find elsewhere, comment from the best writers in the country, the most informative bulletins and thought-provoking podcasts.

We’re looking for a special projects editor to work on features two or three weeks in the making. We like to line up the best writers with original arguments that you tend not to find anywhere else, and on every subject. We have politics well covered and are looking to strengthen the magazine’s coverage in other areas, with fresh agenda-setting articles, across print and digital. The person we’re looking for will have proven experience in commissioning, editing and – where necessary – line editing.

We’re also looking for a reporter, in the spirit of our political mischief internship (which Katy Balls oversees) to bring in – rather than write up – stories. Again, we’re looking for someone with proven experience.

We might also recruit a data reporter/analyst. Data is collected by our research team at present: they handle both internal analytics and data to support our journalism. But we are looking to improve the visual display of data (i.e., fancy graphs) and we might, separately, take someone on over the summer to help convert our massive Excel files into a format that’s publicly accessible.

We recruit entry-level jobs via our CV-blind internship scheme: that’s run separately. The positions we’re seeking to fill now are for those with an established track record. Salary to match experience. And while we have, historically, been a low-circulation magazine that's now changing. We now outsell the weekday Guardian and FT. Our new subscribers see us as a seven-day daily news and comment publication rather than a weekly magazine with a blog. We need help to move in this direction.

Finally, a word about The Spectator. We do journalism a bit differently. There are just twenty of us, of whom only two (Katy Balls and James Forsyth) are staff writers. The rest of us commission, edit and think of new ways to make sparks fly. We have no bureaucratic class of managers giving us orders, nor minions to devolve to. We come up with our own ideas and do our own heavy lifting. Our model is to have a small team working closely together, from the office, with an emphasis on innovation. James Forsyth invented Coffee House, our blog. Kate Andrews launched our Covid email, which has more than 100,000 subscribers and a 45 per cent open rate. Cindy Yu has transformed our podcasts: we now have 1.5 million downloads each month. Freddy Gray launched Spectator US, which is now a monthly magazine as well as a website. We have small budgets but complete editorial freedom

We’re a pretty mixed bunch but united by The Spectator’s values: commitment to originality of thought, diversity of opinion and - above all - quality of writing. If you’d like to join us, please email careers@spectator.co.uk with some thoughts on what you could bring. And please don’t include your education on your CV; experience and a love of good writing is all that matters.