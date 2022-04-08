The Spectator’s 2022 internship scheme is now open: no CVs, please

The Spectator’s internship scheme for 2022 is now open. We don’t ask for your CV and anonymise all entries – making our scheme the most genuinely open (and competitive) in national journalism. In our game, all that matters is talent – and we put a lot of work into finding that talent. Our internship scheme pays (but not very much) and we even provide help with accommodation for those who need it.

Our scheme is famously tough, so those who get a place often get job offers elsewhere. The Spectator will only ever be as good as the people we hire – and we find this method of hiring interns casts a net wide.

Over the years our interns (some of them now working at The Spectator) have been Lidl store managers, Oxford dons, career switchers, students (two have worked with us this year while completing their course), stay-at-home mums, teachers and lawyers. We recognise that a CV is a snapshot of how well (or not) things were going for someone at a particular period in their life, and does not exhibit true talent or potential.

We offer four types of internships

Magazine Steerpike Political Mischief Internship Broadcast Research and Data

1) To apply for a magazine internship, complete at least two tasks from Part A and at least three tasks from Part B.

Part A:

Name three ways we could improve a) our magazine and b) the website

Suggest five people to get for either a diary or an interview – and any ideas how you would get them

Suggest a cover story and some potential authors

Write a 300-word blog for Spectator Life or Coffee House

What was your favourite Spectator magazine feature in the last year and why?

Find a grammatical or factual error in anything the editor has written

Suggest three new headlines for this Evelyn Waugh piece

Part B:

Write an entertaining 150-word letter to The Spectator in response to a recent article

Write a 250-word review of a book that hasn’t been reviewed yet in The Spectator

Should Gen Z care about inflation? Discuss in 400 words

In 300 words, make the case for the country which has had the most or least successful Covid policy

In 350 words, make the case for The Spectator joining the metaverse

Submit an entry for one of The Spectator’s recent writing Competitions (page 58 in this week's magazine)

Submit three possible entries for a Barometer column

Choose an article from the foreign press on a subject The Spectator has yet to cover. In 200 words, outline how we should cover the subject

Write a 350-word Notes On – relating to an intriguing subject that hasn’t yet been covered in the magazine

2) To apply for a Steerpike internship for Political Mischief, answer at least two questions from below:

Which member of the Cabinet would win Squid Game and why?

If you were Matt Hancock’s adviser, how would you plot his political comeback? Explain in a 300-word blog

What is the most common name for a Tory MP and for a Labour MP?

Pork barrel politics: Which constituency has received the most help from the government? Explain in a 300-word blog

Write a 300-word Steerpike on a subject of your choice

Send three topics for a Freedom of Information request

Macron or Trudeau? Compare in a 300-word blog

3. To apply for a broadcast internship do at least one of the below tasks:

Produce and present a podcast (maximum seven minutes) profiling a cabinet minister. Edit it using a free trial of Hindenburg

Produce and present a short video making the case for or against a no-fly zone in Ukraine. Edit it using a free trial of Premiere Pro

And at least three of the below tasks:

List potential guest line-ups for an episode of The Edition, based on three stories from a recent issue of The Spectator (one must be current affairs). Briefly explain why you chose each guest

Point to three things we're doing wrong with our current podcasts or Spectator TV

Draft questions for a segment of The Edition, where Rod Liddle and Henry Kissinger are the guests, based on this article by Rod

Make a clip and draft a tweet to promote a conversation from Spectator TV on Twitter. Here’s a previous example

Pitch a new podcast or Spectator TV show

Choose a song to play out an episode of Coffee House Shots. Tell us which episode, and why you chose the song

4. And for a research/data journalism internship, do these tasks:

Please replicate any two of The Spectator’s data hub graphs using Datawrapper

Find socioeconomic support for any two Beyonce or Destiny’s Child lyrics

Find the equivalent of at least five of these for England or the UK

How many times more likely are England’s poorest to die from avoidable causes than England’s richest? And how has this changed since 2001? You can show your answer in a graph

(optional) Create a choropleth map with Datawrapper showing the vote percentage for Macron and Le Pen in each French department for the second round of the 2017 election

Create a choropleth map with Datawrapper showing the vote percentage for Macron and Le Pen in each French department for the second round of the 2017 election If you know how to use Google Analytics or Python then email Fraser directly as we have plenty of work for those who know how to analyse data

Send your answers with a covering letter and absolutely no CVs to internship@spectator.co.uk. Please write in the subject line which internship you are applying for. The deadline for applications is Friday 27th May but early applications are encouraged. I’d urge those who didn’t get through last time to have another go. The difference between the ten we select and the next – say – 50 is agonisingly small.

All candidates are assigned a city name (Tokyo, Perth etc) and their applications judged. We typically get 200 entries, which are whittled down to a top 50 then a top 25. These are scored out of 100 by three Spectator staffers and averages taken: offers are made to the top ten.

If you’re interested in a career in journalism – and want to test your ability in the most competitive application of its kind – then do consider us.

And Oxbridge students: we’re serious about that no-CV thing. Any sneaky references ('I edit my university newspaper, Cherwell') etc. will be noticed.

Finally, while we do invite applications from everyone, we do ask:

Not to bother if you have a job lined up as you’d be taking the space of someone for whom this could be life-changing

We often recruit from our interns so we ask for you not to apply if you have more than two years of education left to run

Have faith in yourself if you do not have connections or experience. Read Katherine Forster’s story. And in her words: 'Just go for whatever you want to do. However unlikely or impossible it might seem, you never know what may happen.'

Interns typically spend five days in the office and will be asked to do a wide range of tasks, including some menial ones (which all of us do at The Spectator). If this puts you off, don’t apply! Remedial support is available for PPE students.