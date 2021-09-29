  1. Coffee House
  2. Coffee House

The Spectator

The Spectator’s events at Tory party conference

The Spectator’s events at Tory party conference
Text settings
Comments

The Spectator is back at Conservative party conference, where we’re delighted to be hosting a packed schedule of entertaining fringe events. We’ll be discussing the biggest topics of the day with a range of exciting guests, hosted by our top team of political journalists.

Every event includes a free G&T – make sure to arrive 15 minutes early to claim it and join our team for a drink (ticket for event required).

Our full schedule is below:

Monday

1 - 2 p.m. 

Can green growth supercharge the north? Katy Balls with Jake Berry and Ben Houchen.

Purchase tickets here.

2.45 - 3.45 p.m.

Coffee House Shots Live: Fraser Nelson, James Forsyth, Katy Balls and Isabel Hardman.

Purchase tickets here.

4.30 – 5.30 p.m.

The role of nuclear power in achieving net zero: Kate Andrews with Virginia Crosbie, MP Professor Jim Watson, Rachel Millard and Tom Greatrex.

Purchase tickets here.

6.30 - 7.30 p.m.

Taxing Times: How to pay for levelling up: James Forsyth with Jesse Norman, Arun Advani, Gemma Tetlow and Sam Robinson.

Purchase tickets here.

Tuesday

11 a.m - 12 p.m.

Fraser Nelson in conversation with Dominic Raab.

Purchase tickets here.

2.45 - 3.45 p.m.

Green growth: Can net zero deliver on the hype? Katy Balls with Lee Rowley and Andrew Griffith.

Purchase tickets here.

4.30 – 5.30 p.m.

A long journey: Can we afford to make transport more sustainable? Kate Andrews with Robert Courts and Huw Merriman.

Purchase tickers here.

6.45 – 7.30 p.m.

Can net zero help the red wall? Cindy Yu with Andrew Griffith MP, Sarah Longlands and Nick Baird.

Purchase tickets here

Useful links
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Useful links
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe