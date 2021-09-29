The Spectator’s events at Tory party conference

The Spectator is back at Conservative party conference, where we’re delighted to be hosting a packed schedule of entertaining fringe events. We’ll be discussing the biggest topics of the day with a range of exciting guests, hosted by our top team of political journalists.

Every event includes a free G&T – make sure to arrive 15 minutes early to claim it and join our team for a drink (ticket for event required).

Our full schedule is below:

Monday

1 - 2 p.m.

Can green growth supercharge the north? Katy Balls with Jake Berry and Ben Houchen.

Purchase tickets here.

2.45 - 3.45 p.m.

Coffee House Shots Live: Fraser Nelson, James Forsyth, Katy Balls and Isabel Hardman.

Purchase tickets here.

4.30 – 5.30 p.m.

The role of nuclear power in achieving net zero: Kate Andrews with Virginia Crosbie, MP Professor Jim Watson, Rachel Millard and Tom Greatrex.

Purchase tickets here.

6.30 - 7.30 p.m.

Taxing Times: How to pay for levelling up: James Forsyth with Jesse Norman, Arun Advani, Gemma Tetlow and Sam Robinson.

Purchase tickets here.

Tuesday

11 a.m - 12 p.m.

Fraser Nelson in conversation with Dominic Raab.

Purchase tickets here.

2.45 - 3.45 p.m.

Green growth: Can net zero deliver on the hype? Katy Balls with Lee Rowley and Andrew Griffith.

Purchase tickets here.

4.30 – 5.30 p.m.

A long journey: Can we afford to make transport more sustainable? Kate Andrews with Robert Courts and Huw Merriman.

Purchase tickers here.

6.45 – 7.30 p.m.

Can net zero help the red wall? Cindy Yu with Andrew Griffith MP, Sarah Longlands and Nick Baird.

Purchase tickets here.