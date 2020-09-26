  1. Coffee House
Steerpike

The unintended Covid curfew street parties

The unintended Covid curfew street parties
A police officer speaks to a group outside of a pub in Soho under the new curfew, Picture credit: Getty
As the government’s 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants came into force this week, Mr. Steerpike can’t imagine that the outcome is exactly what No.10 were hoping for.

Multiple videos on social media show pub dwellers being thrown onto the streets at 10pm, only to congregate together outside and pack onto public transport.

Members of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) have said that they never discussed or modelled the curfew policy, in fact, a Sage member described it as ‘trivial’. Instead, the curfew appears to be the result of government thinking.

Mr. Steerpike wonders why No.10 is implementing a policy that really does send us into the roaring 20s with illegal speakeasies?

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

