The unintended Covid curfew street parties

As the government’s 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants came into force this week, Mr. Steerpike can’t imagine that the outcome is exactly what No.10 were hoping for.

Multiple videos on social media show pub dwellers being thrown onto the streets at 10pm, only to congregate together outside and pack onto public transport.

Day two of a 10pm curfew: Oxford Circus has turned into an impromptu party pic.twitter.com/YTCVdf3GAl September 25, 2020

(10pm curfew just meant everyone rolling out onto the streets and onto the tubes at the same time and it was the busiest I’ve seen central London in months) pic.twitter.com/7oWKH5APNG September 24, 2020

Members of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) have said that they never discussed or modelled the curfew policy, in fact, a Sage member described it as ‘trivial’. Instead, the curfew appears to be the result of government thinking.

Mr. Steerpike wonders why No.10 is implementing a policy that really does send us into the roaring 20s with illegal speakeasies?