Theresa May attacks Patel over Rwanda

All eyes are on the Commons this afternoon for Boris Johnson's imminent statement on partygate. But before the fun starts at five, Priti Patel offered up an appetiser to whet the appetite, appearing before MPs to justify her new-fangled Rwanda immigration policy. The Home Secretary was in a buoyant mood, calmly rebutting the attacks of indignant Labour members. Until, that is, the familiar figure of Theresa May clambered to her feet to hurl down another thunderbolt from on high in her usual spot on the third row of the backbenches.

Like Ted Heath in kitten heels, May's unhelpful interventions have become a bi-monthly tradition for the former Prime Minister to unleash scorn on her successor's Cabinet colleagues. May told the House that she didn't support Patel's Rwanda policy on 'the grounds of legality, practicality, and efficacy' as:

“ From what I have heard and seen so far of this policy, I do not support the removal to Rwanda policy on the grounds of legality, practicality, and efficacy... If it is the case that families will not be broken up, does she not believe, and where is her [Patel’s] evidence, that this will not lead to an increase in the trafficking of women and children?

Patel, whom May sacked from the Cabinet in 2017 for unauthorised backdoor diplomacy, gave as good as she got, telling MPs that:

“ The policy is legal... there is an MOU which spells out in full detail the legalities, but also the nature of the agreement… I think the right honourable lady will respect the fact that i’m not going to come to the floor of the house and speak about the eligibility criteria.

Patel then offered the former Prime Minister, who held the Home Office brief for six years, a one on one meeting to discuss the issue further. A private discussion with a stony-faced Theresa May? Even a one way ticket to Rwanda seems enticing compared to that.