Theresa May’s curious defence of air-travel

After Boris Johnson’s Commons speech today outlining the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, he was met with a fiery response from his predecessor as Prime Minister, Theresa May. On behalf of her constituents in Maidenhead, the former PM laid into the government’s plans for the aviation sector, pointing out that simply publishing a review of international travel in April would not give passengers and the sector enough time to plan for the summer.

A fair question, of course. But why did the former PM decide to focus on aviation in particular? One reason, May explained in the Commons, is that she was concerned about the economic hit to her constituency, which is close to Heathrow. Mr S wonders though if May’s recent register of interests may also give a clue.

In 2020,Theresa May appeared to enjoy the use of Heathrow’s VIP Windsor Suite a total of ten times – a gift worth an estimated £42,000. One can only hope that this luxury service survives the pandemic too…