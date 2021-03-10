Tories mask up in battle to save the Union

First there was the Union Unit, then there was the Internal Market Act. Now Mr Steerpike can reveal the latest weapon of Tory MPs to fight the Scottish Nationalists: Union Jack face masks.

A number of the new 2019 intake have been seen proudly sporting the emblems in the chamber to counter SNP members wearing the St Andrews’ cross opposite. West Dorset MP Chris Loder is the man responsible, purchasing them from a shop near Waterloo station.

He told Mr S: 'I was looking across the benches sometimes and seeing these pretty ghastly masks from the opposition benches especially the SNP which are all about the politics of division. The one thing for me the Union flag is about is unity and no better time was there to demonstrate that.'

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle and the Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg have both benefited from Loder’s generosity, with the latter thanking his colleague at ministerial questions last week. Among avid wearers include members of the anti-woke caucus of 59 MPs in the Common Sense Group. Mr S can reveal the group are now writing a book to champion their political philosophy to rival Mark Francois’ account of Brexit and the forthcoming memoirs of Diane Abbott.

Loder added: 'I didn’t quite forsee these to be an insignia of the Common Sense Group but I think compared to the nonsense that you see on the masks of others particularly SNP and the like it almost falls into the element of dress code actually where personally I think the Leader and the Speaker should mandate masks to be on brand.'

Mr S looks forward to a face off on the Covid catwalk!