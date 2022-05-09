Tories seek more spinners

There's a new regime in Downing Street: the City Hall gang is taking over. The arrival of Guto Harri as No. 10 director of communications in February brought with it a fresh approach to media. Out went the broadcasting boycotts: in came a less hostile style willing to take more risks – the fruits of which could be seen in Boris Johnson's Good Morning Britain interview with Susanna Reid last week.

But despite the arrival of several new special advisers, it seems that Harri's hiring spree is not done yet. For the backroom boys over at CCHQ are seeking a new 'video and film manager' for the party's new base in Leeds. 'High quality videos' are demanded for online and broadcast 'to communicate the Conservative party's corre narrative' and 'create compelling content'.

The successful candidate will get to co-ordinate the Tories' party political and election broadcasts, pitch content ideas with 'an eye on current trends' and exploit 'original ideas and emerging opportunities.' Perhaps they should simply tap up whoever is doing Grant Shapps' comms. The Transport Secretary has impressed in recent months with a string of savvy social media clips including one to promote Great British Railways with noted trainspotter Michael Portillo.

And it's not just in the party that spinners are in demand. Mr S has totted up the figures and it seems that the overall government communications budget has risen by 20 per cent between 2019-20 and 2021-22, according to a series of parliamentary questions tabled by SNP MP Deidre Brock. Spending in nine departments has risen from £55.8 million to £66.7 million over that period, with the overall Government Communications Service jumping in expenditure from £18.3 million to £27.2 million per year.

Harri's predecessor Lee Cain tried to wage something of a war on such press officers during his time in No. 10 but it seems such efforts to prune numbers have now fallen short. Adverts are popping up all the time for such staff, whether that be £35,000 Ministry of Justice juniors tempted by the lure of flexible working or, er, trying to flesh out what 'levelling up' actually means.

With so many able apparatchiks labouring to deliver their lines, at least ministers can have no excuse if their messages ever get lost in translation.