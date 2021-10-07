At last conference season over and Parliament will return on Monday. The Tories finished their annual jamboree yesterday after a slogan-filled four day bonanza of levelling up a built back better Net Zero Global Britain. And along with the warm white wine which usually accompanies such platitudinous speeches came the traditional collection of cranks and protestors outside the conference centre. So from the picket line to the buffet line, here is Mr Steerpike's guide to Tory conference 2021 in pictures...

A banner evoking the Brighton bomb greeted attendees on day one

Rishi Sunak impressed MPs at the 1922 drinks in the absence of one Boris Johnson

Traditional merchandise sold at the conference stall

A Rockhopper penguin greets attendees at the Friends of the Falklands Islands stall

Unfortunate signage for Douglas Ross during his Scottish Tories fringe

Dehenna Davison hands out 'Tory scum' badges

Labour's message has clearly won over some voters

CCHQ's no-expense spared spin room

This way for Labour defectors? G4S spotted recycling signs

Jacob Rees-Mogg poses next to the CPS's much-loved Maggie cut out

Karen Bradley and Christian Wakeford triumph in the MPs pub quiz vs lobby hacks

Guardian journalist Owen Jones interviews Young Conservatives

An interesting choice at the conference stall – Iain Dale and Penny Mordaunt were among the bestsellers