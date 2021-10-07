At last conference season over and Parliament will return on Monday. The Tories finished their annual jamboree yesterday after a slogan-filled four day bonanza of levelling up a built back better Net Zero Global Britain. And along with the warm white wine which usually accompanies such platitudinous speeches came the traditional collection of cranks and protestors outside the conference centre. So from the picket line to the buffet line, here is Mr Steerpike's guide to Tory conference 2021 in pictures...