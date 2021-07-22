Tory conference to require vaccine passports

Boris Johnson's announcement on Monday that Covid passports could be introduced for mass events from September did not got down well with Tory MPs. At least 42 of them have signed a cross-party Big Brother Watch declaration against 'Covid status certification to deny individuals access to general services, businesses or jobs' in recent months, with Labour's decision yesterday to oppose Johnson's plans meaning he could well lost a vote on the subject. Sir Iain Duncan Smith decried the move as 'without logic' while David Davis bemoaned the government's efforts to 'try to coerce people.'

And now to add insult to injury, Tory officials have confirmed that the hated passports will be required at Conservative Party conference in October – despite reports of MPs threatening to boycott the event. According to MailOnline, proof of two jabs will be required to attend the annual blue rinse shindig, held this year in Manchester. The system is expected to be used even if the law has not been changed to make vaccine passports compulsory at major events and nightclubs. A Conservative spokesperson has since confirmed: 'The Party will be following government guidance.'

Steerpike spoke to several Tory MPs about the proposal last night, with one confirming that he would not be attending the conference were passports to be introduced on a point of principle. With the party's coffers hit by Covid – no serious fundraising activity has been able to take place since February 2020's black and white ball – Steerpike wonders whether such a boycott will make a serious dent in much needed funds.