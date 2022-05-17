Tory MP arrested for rape

A Conservative MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences. According to the Sun, which broke the story today, the unnamed male Tory currently remains in custody, after being arrested for alleged sexual offences committed between 2002 and 2009 in London. Police first received a report of the allegations in January 2020 and has conducted a two-year investigation into the claims.

The unnamed MP faces suspension from the party while detectives from the Central Specialist Crime unit investigate. The Chief Whip, Chris Heaton Harris, has already asked the MP to stay away from the House of Commons while an investigation is being carried out.

A whips office has said: 'The Chief Whip has asked that the MP concerned does not attend the parliamentary estate while an investigation is ongoing. Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further.' The arrest is the latest scandal to hit the Tories in recent weeks, coming on the heels of the resignation of Neil Parish (for watching porn) and Imran Ahmad Khan (for historic sex offences). We'll bring you more developments as they unfold.