Tory MP's wife slams Nadine Dorries over coronavirus

Tory MP’s wife slams Nadine Dorries over coronavirus
A slanging match has broken out between Nadine Dorries and the wife of a Tory MP. Dorries, who was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this week, was criticised by Nevena Bridgen, the opera singer wife of Andrew Bridgen, who is currently in self isolation. Nevena Bridgen accused the health minister of putting her family at risk:

‘He can’t get the test now! I have the baby and a 75 years old mother jeopardised. You were treated but no one is coming to help us!’

Dorries then hit back, saying that while the pair were in the same room, they were not close or even on the same table:

So much for the Conservatives coming together in a crisis...

