Tory MP’s wife slams Nadine Dorries over coronavirus

A slanging match has broken out between Nadine Dorries and the wife of a Tory MP. Dorries, who was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this week, was criticised by Nevena Bridgen, the opera singer wife of Andrew Bridgen, who is currently in self isolation. Nevena Bridgen accused the health minister of putting her family at risk:

‘He can’t get the test now! I have the baby and a 75 years old mother jeopardised. You were treated but no one is coming to help us!’

.@NadineDorries why you did not tell them that you set next to My husband Andrew Bridgen on Thursday in a tea room and that he can’t get the test now! I have the baby and a 75 years old mother https://t.co/8LPnW3pR7N were treated but no one is coming to help us! https://t.co/naAGejUIt2 March 13, 2020

Dorries then hit back, saying that while the pair were in the same room, they were not close or even on the same table:

Because, I did not sit next to your husband. He was in tea room when I walked in, on another table not close to me. He text me andtold me he had sat next to me, I was too ill to discuss but not sick enough not to know, that wasn’t true. I told him if he was worried, to call 111. https://t.co/WDaRiOvI6Z March 13, 2020

So much for the Conservatives coming together in a crisis...