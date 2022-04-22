Tory MPs are trapped in partygate limbo

The Tory party is in stasis. Currently, Tory MPs aren’t prepared to move against their leader. But they don’t want to look as though they are trying to cover for him, either – which is why the government had to drop its amendment yesterday. As I say in the Times this morning, the loudest sound at Westminster at the moment is the silence of Tory MPs who are trying to avoid saying anything either way.

Tory MPs are exhausted by partygate, it has been rumbling on for more than five months now and the Times reports that the privileges committee investigation likely won’t conclude until the autumn. Tory MPs just want this story to go away, but they know it won’t. Little wonder then that one long serving backbencher tells me ‘the morale of the party is collapsing’.

Tory backbenchers want to put off their moment of decision. Some say that they’ll take stock after the local elections next month. Others want to wait until the situation in Ukraine has stabilised. But, ultimately, they will need to make a decision at some point. As Fraser says in his column, a situation where a party won’t back or sack its leader is not sustainable. But it would be a brave man who predicts which way they will jump in the end.