Trudeau claims Britain faces ‘very serious third wave’

Steerpike was surprised to learn this morning that the UK is facing a 'very serious third wave' – not from the newspapers or an ashen faced epidemiologist but rather the unlikely form of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Amid calls in Canada to loosen lockdown restrictions, the embattled leader referenced Britain in his parliament yesterday as an example as to why there should not be faster liberalisation. Sporting a hideous beard, the premier best known for ethics scandals and blackface pictures told members of the Canadian House of Commons:

“ I think it's really important that we work from facts and understanding of the science around things. We know for example that the UK is ahead of just about everybody else on vaccination and yet they maintain very strong restrictions and are facing a very serious third wave. Vaccinations on their own are not enough to keep us safe. We need to engage in the right kinds of behaviours, do things that the conservatives aren't always good at like wearing masks, keeping distances and obeying public health rules.

CANADA: Prime Minister Trudeau answers criticism from Conservative MPs: "vaccinations on their own are not enough to keep us safe." pic.twitter.com/RPxXQWCRq5 April 14, 2021

Trudeau's claim that the UK is facing a 'very serious third wave' comes despite the latest figures showing that the UK currently has lowest case rates in Europe, with 173 per million for 13 April compared to Germany on 1,516 per million and France on 3,892 per million. The return of schools and a surge in those returning to work has failed to dent the drop off in Covid cases and deaths, both of which are down by 95 per cent since their peak.

If Trudeau is so keen on engaging in the 'right kinds of behaviours' might Steerpike suggest he look at the data once in a while?