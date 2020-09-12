Trump should take lessons in lying from Joe Biden

Gstaad

It snowed on the last two days of August up here, and why not? We’ve traded freedom of speech for freedom from speech, so on an upside-down planet, snow in the Alps in August is the new normal. The world is suddenly a grim place, a sick prank when you think about it. It’s a kamikaze fantasy with the bad guys winning and being cheered on by the left and the media. The virus is now a metaphor, religion having been cast aside by the global elite who follow only their interests and think of the rest of us as cannon fodder.

Reading the papers a couple of weeks ago, I noticed that only Daniel Hannan in the Sunday Telegraph referred to the fact that 100 years ago Joseph Pilsudski, in the Miracle of the Vistula, saved the western world from godless communism by stopping the Soviet hordes from extending into Weimar Germany. Imagine the coverage and celebrations if it had been the other way round. Europe owes Poland its freedom but you wouldn’t know it the way the media and the EU treat that great Catholic country. In America most leading journalists — propagandists rather — are still smitten with leftism, and continue to feed the public lies about mob rule as they did back then about communism. The New York Times Moscow correspondent Walter Duranty, a Stalin pimp, targeted foreign reporters who defected from the party line. Many were recalled. Stalinist horrors went unreported, just as today Antifa and BLM urban guerrilla looters and inciters of violence are downplayed by the Times and presented as peaceful protestors.

Yep, Poland saved millions from tyranny but we have Polish jokes rather than Belgian ones. We mistrust our Polish plumbers but spread our cheeks and bow down to Saudi child killers in Yemen. It’s not hard to understand. Today’s culture is all about celebrity, extreme porn and violence. Poles are too Christian, and too family- and country-oriented to please the vogue crowd. Hence the elite see them as rubes and ignore their sacrifices, especially the one 100 years ago last month.

Mind you, Poles are not the only ones to be ignored by a media that caters for the elite. The one-sided reporting of undeniable goings-on in America is a real eye-opener. The burning down of public buildings and small family businesses, the intimidation in predominantly white areas, the false reporting of BLM and Antifa crime sprees — all taking place in cities and towns run by Democrat mayors — is ignored by mainstream media. The New York Times has forfeited the public trust by failing to point out the obvious: that the riots and the destruction have been tolerated by Democrat-run cities in order to end the Trump presidency. Like Biden, they blame Trump for the unrest.

Allow me to quote Biden on a different matter, Afghanistan. When he was Obama’s vice-president, he spoke to Richard Holbrooke who pleaded with him not to abandon Afghani friends and pull out. ‘We don’t have to worry about that. We did it in Vietnam and Nixon and Kissinger got away with it.’ That’s the would-be next president, who is asking us to trust him. He then told Holbrooke that his argument of not abandoning friends was ‘right-wing crap’.

It’s the cynicism that gets me. This filthy old man (he’s seven years younger than me) has lied throughout his life and got away with it. He makes Trump sound as if the Donald had taken truth syrup. Biden knows how to lie, Trump does not. Biden is in the pocket of the elite and of the left, a strange alliance, you might think, but one that has formed before our very eyes as we’ve slept.

The global elite’s weakness is that they have become divorced from the people they pretend to serve. While the ruling class embraced globalism and Davos Man promised untold riches for those who participated in their games, little people who called themselves nationalists were more concerned with creating an economy that supported family and country than one that enriched only Davos types. The little people were and are called awful names by the media — Nazis even — because they believe in work, family and country. Ah, the joys of left-wing journalism. For example: immigration in the US of A and in the UK, not to mention France, Italy and Greece, was the single biggest factor in the nationalist populist revolution across Europe and America. But the elites who dominate the media are not only not listening to the concerns of the little people. They’re calling the likes of Viktor Orban a Nazi for keeping Hungary for the Hungarians.

Once upon a time conservative brains such as Russell Kirk in America presented a good argument and explained what the little people stood for. Then the neocons came along, pretended to be conservatives and sold conservatism down the river. In reality those bums were the war party and we have Iraq and millions of dead to thank them for.

Things look bad right now for my side, a bad four years for sure, but we’ll be back, and this time the little people might make a very big hole right in the middle of Davos Man’s belly.