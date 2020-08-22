Tutti-bam! Frutti-boom! Musical double dactyls

In Competition No. 3162 you were invited to submit double dactyls on stars of popular or classical music. Fans of ‘higgledy-piggledies’, as they are also known, should check out Jiggery Pokery, the terrific 1967 compendium of the form, edited by Anthony Hecht and John Hollander, who, in case anyone is wondering exactly what a double dactyl is, spells it out below:

Starting with nonsense words:

“ (‘Higgledy-piggledy’),

This crowd-pleasing challenge drew a whopping entry. Honourable mentions go to Simon Balderson, Helen Zax, Jill Sharp, Iain Morley, Alex Steelsmith and Fabian Carstairs. The winners earn £15 each.

“ Tutti-bam! Frutti-boom!

“ Rumblebee-bumblebee

“ Fiscally, discally,

“ Opera popera

“ Crotchetty-blotchetty

“ Ooh-Wakka-Doo-Wakka:

“ Abbaly Dabbaly

“ Homeward bound, lone-ward bound,

“ Do-re-mi, So-re-mi,

No. 3165: between the lines

You are invited to supply a job reference for a well-known public figure, past or present (please specify), that while seemingly positive reveals the failings of the candidate in question. Please email entries of up to 150 words to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 2 September.