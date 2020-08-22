Lucy Vickery
Tutti-bam! Frutti-boom! Musical double dactyls
In Competition No. 3162 you were invited to submit double dactyls on stars of popular or classical music. Fans of ‘higgledy-piggledies’, as they are also known, should check out Jiggery Pokery, the terrific 1967 compendium of the form, edited by Anthony Hecht and John Hollander, who, in case anyone is wondering exactly what a double dactyl is, spells it out below:
Starting with nonsense words:
“(‘Higgledy-piggledy’),Then comes a name(Making line number two);Somewhere along in the
Terminal quatrain, aDidaktyliaiosWord, and we’re through.
This crowd-pleasing challenge drew a whopping entry. Honourable mentions go to Simon Balderson, Helen Zax, Jill Sharp, Iain Morley, Alex Steelsmith and Fabian Carstairs. The winners earn £15 each.
“Tutti-bam! Frutti-boom!Richard Wayne PennimanHollered it ribald andBanged it out blue,Rocking America’s
Youth to new rhythms ofErotogenicalWop-bop-a-loo!Chris O’Carroll
“Rumblebee-bumblebeeN. Rimsky-Korsakov,Greatly inspired by aBeehive he’d seen,Gave us a paean to
Hyperactivity,Perfect for string sectionsHigh on caffeine.Max Gutmann
“Fiscally, discally,Herbert von Karajan’sFortune was forged with theBerliner Phil.Countless recordings, all
Ultra-phenomenal,Made ‘Cash-and-Karajan’Wealthier still.Sylvia Fairley
“Opera poperaHandel, George FridericBuried in Westminster,Never did wed.Sick of his music played
UninterruptedlyAt every bridal, stayedSingle instead.Janine Beacham
“Crotchetty-blotchettyRobert A. Zimmerman,Zeitgeist-apologistSon of Duluth;Edgy, mercurial,
Counter-intuitive,Dylan emphaticallyRedefined youth.Mike Morrison
“Ooh-Wakka-Doo-Wakka:Gilbert O’Sullivan!Cap and short trousers, heHad much to say.Quirkily, perkily,
Uncontroversially,Not uncommercially:Doo-Wakka-Day!David Silverman
“Abbaly DabbalyAgnetha Anderssonhaltingly told us thewinner takes all.Forty years later her
vulnerabilitystill keeps her listeners inAgnetha’s thrall.Nick MacKinnon
“Opera poperaGilbert and SullivanFurnished the frolics onPinafore’s decks.How to define them though,
Musicologically?Rather like Offenbach,Minus the sex.George Simmers
“Homeward bound, lone-ward bound,Simon & GarfunkelSounded of silence andParsley and sage.Harmonies couldn’t breed
Amicability.Waters were troubled bothOn and off stage.Ossie Jay
“Do-re-mi, So-re-mi,Rodgers and HammersteinWrote of Maria andBaron von Trapp.If you can pardon my
Idiosyncrasy:World’s greatest musical?I think it’s crap.Nicholas Hodgson
