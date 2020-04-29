Ask the experts: Twitterati caught out over Boris’s PMQs absence

Oh, the joys of Twitter, brimming with experts ready to share their razor-sharp analysis of the day's events. Today's question? Why Boris Johnson wouldn't be doing Prime Minister's Questions. The social media site was this morning awash with pundits speculating as to the reason for the PM's last minute absence and delivering their blistering hot takes on what the non-attendance means.

The real reason, however, became obvious just minutes after No. 10 confirmed that the PM would not be attending the weekly Commons grilling – Johnson's fiancé Carrie Symonds has just given birth.

Not that the Twitterati were able to wait a few minutes to gather their thoughts. Here is Mr S's pick of the 'expert' analysis prior to the announcement:

The Grauniad's Zoe Williams was quick to declare that Bojo's no-show would damage the PM's messaging:

Next up was part-time writer, full-time Lib Dem agitator Emma Kennedy. She blasted the PM, sharing no fewer than five theories for his failure to turn up to the weekly event. When the real reason for Johnson's absence became clear, Kennedy made a hasty retreat, deleting her tweet and accepting that the birth of a child is, in fact, a 'reasonable excuse'. However, Mr S was able to grab a screenshot of the tweet before it disappeared:

LBC's James O'Brien was also fast out of the traps, lambasting the Tory leader for a lack of 'clarity and leadership':

Dan Hodges, meanwhile, over at the Mail on Sunday was quick to come to the Prime Minister's defence:

Mr S's pro-Brussels cousin over at the New European put it most bluntly:

Perhaps there's an argument in pausing before tweeting. Alas Mr S doubts it will catch on...