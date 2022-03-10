Universities stand by Bercow

Normally when a public figure is 'cancelled' there is an ungainly rush by institutions to distance themselves from the individual in question. Fortunately for John Bercow, his impact on public life was so limited that there are few bodies left to cut him off. Certain actions though must sting the former Speaker's pride: his suspension from the Labour party for instance and the decision of the parliamentary gym to rename the spin room named after him.

Following Tuesday's publication of the report into bullying claims against him, Bercow is now without an office, without a seat, without a party and without a legacy. He can still cash in on Cameo – recording videos for businesses at £2,250 a pop – while he also appears on several websites touting him for after-dinner speeches. Currently though the only main public institutions with which he has ties are his three universities: Birkbeck, Royal Holloway and Manchester where he is respectively a fellow, a professor of politics and an honorary professor of politics.

All three have been at pains in recent years to prove their 'right-on' credentials. Yet none of the three is proposing to strip Bercow of his honours, despite the damning finds of the 89 page report into his Speakership. A spokesperson for Birkbeck claimed:

“ John Bercow has consistently supported lifelong learning and research excellence, which are at the heart of our work... There is no indication he has been involved in any bullying of our staff or students in the university environment.’

Royal Holloway went even further, with one of their press team saying to Mr S:

“ Professor John Bercow has always been fully transparent with the university regarding the inquiry. He joined Royal Holloway in January 2020 and we have had positive feedback from students... In the event that we were to receive any complaint against any member of staff, we would take immediate action.

Even Manchester, which issued the strongest statement, would only say:

“ We are aware of the matter and taking appropriate action internally as a matter of urgency. The University does not condone bullying or harassment in any form.

Talk about training the next generation of leaders.