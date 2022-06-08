Carrie Johnson hasn’t been seen much around Westminster recently, as her embattled husband tries to rescue his flailing premiership. But last weekend, the couple dressed up in their finery to mark the Platinum Jubilee. While the pair faced a, er, mixed reaction when they appeared at the thanksgiving service at St Paul’s, it seems that Carrie’s Labour red outfit won her one fan at least.

For underneath a picture of the Johnsons on Instagram, another famous wife voiced her approval. Rebekah Vardy – partner of footballer Jamie and currently embroiled in the ‘Wagatha Christie trial’ – posted on Carrie’s account: 'You look stunning Carrie’ replete with a heart and two kisses. It's good to see that the controversies of the past haven’t blunted Vardy’s Insta game. Wags of a feather stick together.

Elsewhere, Tories on Twitter have been falling over themselves to show solidarity with Ukraine. But Mr S wonders if Lincoln MP Karl McCartney went too far earlier this week when he ‘liked’ a tweet about ‘beautiful Slavic girl singles’ seeking ‘older partners.’

McCartney, 53, has now ‘unliked’ the post from ‘SofiaDate’ which urged followers to ‘start a chat with...pretty Slavic ladies.’ At the beginning of Putin’s invasion, the longtime backbencher declared: ‘I am hopeful that a positive resolution for the people of Ukraine will be found soon.’ Is this what he had in mind…?