Pro-Trump mob storms the US Capitol

The scenes in Capitol Hill tonight are the sort that many Americans thought they would never live to see. A pro-Trump mob has overpowered police and stormed the US Capitol building as the Senate debated the results of the presidential election. Senators were evacuated just after 2pm - as was Vice President Mike Pence, who is thought to be a major target of the protestors after he announced he would not be swayed by Donald Trump's call to try to overturn the election result. Condemnation has been swift, unequivocal and from across the political spectrum. Reince Preibus, a former Chief of Staff for Trump, has referred to the mob as "domestic terrorists". Mitt Romney has called it an "insurrection." A curfew has been imposed on Washington DC.

Gun shots have been fired in the Capitol building; a woman has been shot and taken to hospital. There have been reports of police and protestors in an armed stand-off on in the Senate chamber, which protestors have attempted to barricade. Donald Trump urged his supporters to go home (see below) but still called them "very special."

Police in armed stand-off with Trump supporters in House chamber after storming Capitol building. Pic via @drewangerer @GettyImages https://t.co/nNVqv5q5vK pic.twitter.com/Ie2by1nB4N January 6, 2021

There are other reports of violence inside the Capitol, as pro-Trump protestors stand-off with law enforcement.

Scuffles & violence inside the US Capitol pic.twitter.com/47UCAux3gP January 6, 2021

After several reports that the Pentagon had refused to send the National Guard to the Capitol for support, Donald Trump has now approved their use in the Capitol. In the meantime, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has responded by sending over the Virginia National Guard and state troopers.

Trump has ordered the National Guard to the Capitol after his supporters breached barricades and broke windows to enter the building, prompting lockdown and lawmaker evacuations https://t.co/3hyOPxaljx pic.twitter.com/jU57xGq5sJ January 6, 2021

My team and I are working closely with @MayorBowser, @SpeakerPelosi, and @SenSchumer to respond to the situation in Washington, D.C. Per the Mayor's request, I am sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers. January 6, 2021

President Donald Trump – who has been promoting the 6 January rally in Washington DC – has now called for protestors to remain peaceful on Twitter. His first comments came approximately 15 minutes after he claimed Pence had failed to protect the country and US Constitution.

He has now addressed the public in a pre-recorded video, saying:

“ 'I know your pain. I know you're hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us…everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace.

Joe Biden, who will be sworn in as president two weeks today, has called it an unprecedented assault on the nation’s democracy that “borders on sedition.”

s

The footage from Capitol Hill right now shows crowds going home, with no other reports of gunshots. But that this should happen at all in the capitol, the pictures of police officers insider the chamber pointing guns at rioters, will shock every American. I

This blog will be updated as the story develops.