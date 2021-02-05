Von der Leyen gets that sinking feeling

HMS Britain seems to be a nippier beast after her Brexit refit. That is, at least, according to EU Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen.

Earlier today the embattled Eurocrat admitted that when it comes to Covid vaccine procurement, the European bloc is a 'tanker' by comparison to the UK's 'speedboat'. When asked about her ability to get hold of life-saving jabs, she told reporters:

“ I'm aware that a country might be a speedboat and the EU more a tanker. If we conclude a contract, we need another five days for the member states to say, 'yes' — and these are five days, five working days.

Given the EU's behaviour over the last few weeks, you'd be forgiven for thinking there's a bunch of pirates at the helm of this particular ship...

A tanker? Perhaps. Tanking? Almost certainly.