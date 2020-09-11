Want to ‘save the Earth’? Buy the Guardian

Nothing like a bit of alarmism to flog a few newspapers. In an apparent bid to capitalise off the Extinction Rebellion protests, the Guardian has set up a customised begging bowl at the bottom of each climate-related article asking readers if they're prepared to 'save the Earth'.

Surely if one wanted to prevent climate change, a would-be philanthropist would donate to Greenpeace? Nope. In fact, what they need to do is, er... hand over a suggested £7 a month to the Guardian. Mr S isn't convinced.