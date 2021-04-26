Wanted: head of Labour party fundraising

Whether it's in government or outside it, financial management has often been Labour's weak spot. In recent years though the party has struggled to balance its own budgets, let alone those of the country, with fundraising from wealthy donors being (understandably) more difficult during Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.

Electoral Commission figures published last week show that in 2019 the Lib Dems managed to outspend Labour by more than £2.3 million during that year's general and European elections even with the might of the trade unions backing Jezza. Despite a change of leader, problems still remain with reports last summer that the party risked facing bankruptcy over the legal bill for antisemitism cases and the leaked internal dossier on the handling of this issue.

But now it appears change is in the air. Labour is recruiting for a new head of fundraising to act as a 12 month maternity cover, with a four page advert being posted up on the party's site on Friday. Duties will include managing Labour's 'small' portfolio of 'significant donors and prospects' and 'coaching and developing a team of professionals.' Steerpike was intrigued to see the kind of Keirleaders being recruited to join the Starmy Army with 'excellent political judgement' and an 'ability to work with conflicting responsibilities' supposedly the hallmarks of Starm troopers these days.

'Highly collaborative behaviour' and the ability to work in a 'complex stakeholder environment' with a 'positive learning culture' are required – quite something given the snakepit of a headquarters painted by various former staff in recent years. Fortunately the accompanying equalities form promises that 'the information provided on this form will be treated in the strictest confidence' as opposed to being leaked to Novara Media once again.

Steerpike wishes the lucky successful applicant well in the truly Herculean task of saving Labour's finances.