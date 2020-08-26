Wanted: MoD diversity boss, £110,000-a-year

Diversity and inclusion is, apparently, 'mission critical' to the Ministry of Defence. That's right, up there with keeping our troops safe or even, believe it or not, defence of the realm. Which is why the MoD is now looking for a new director of diversity and inclusion. In fact, the role is so 'mission critical' that the successful candidate will be paid at least £110,000 — more than a major, colonel or brigadier.

And what will this new 'mission critical' diversity director actually be doing? Ensuring that HM army, navy and airforce 'at all levels, appropriately represents UK society' and that the MoD is 'recognised as a force for inclusion in wider society'. Mr S would prefer to see the MoD recognised as a force for protecting wider society. In fact, it appears the Whitehall bods in charge of writing the extensive job description may have unintentionally let the cat out of the bag. One of the responsibilities is to promote a new complaints and 'grievance system'...

Incidentally, Mr S would like to remind readers of the front page of the Times yesterday, which told readers that 'Defence chiefs face battle over plans to scrap tanks'. According to the report, Britain's 227 Challenger 2 tanks and 388 Warrior armoured vehicles are now 'obsolete' and are to be mothballed. Call Mr S an armchair general, but perhaps the UK's fleet of tanks is ever so slightly more 'mission critical' than another deskbound defence mandarin.