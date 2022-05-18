Wanted: Ofgem head of price cap policy

Where would we be without Ofgem, eh? Amid soaring energy prices and a cost-of-living crisis, the energy regulator this week unveiled its latest wheeze to help struggling households: updating the energy price cap every three months, rather than six, to try to avoid price shocks.

The cap – which is the maximum price per unit that suppliers can charge customers – is currently updated twice a year in April and October. Ofgem's announcement came after a typical energy bill jumped last month from £1,277 to £1,971 and is forecast to soar a further 32 per cent when the cap is revised again in October. And, for those on prepayment meters, the price of energy has now risen by an average £708 to £2,017 a year. Gulp!

But while Ofgem might like to tinker with the timing of the price cap, it seems there is a vacancy with regards to the actual administration of the scheme. For Mr S has spotted that an advert for the energy regulator was quietly posted last week on LinkedIn, recruiting for a new 'Head of Price Cap Policy.' This 'full time' 'mid to senior level' job will see the successful applicant 'operate in this exciting environment.'

Appropriately 'experience of managing budgets and resources' is important in these tough times, but don't worry about being in the office too much as 'this is a full-time role, flexible working patterns and job shares are welcome.'

Give the ongoing problems with Britain's energy prices, let's hope Ofgem get someone good in soon.