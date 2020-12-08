Watch: 91-year-old’s charming post-vaccine interview

The eyes of the world were on Britain today, as the first patients began to receive the Pfizer vaccine, after it was cleared by Britain’s health regulators as safe to use.

Unsurprisingly, foreign TV news channels sent their crews to British hospitals to witness the first patients receiving the jab. Outside Guy’s Hospital in London, CNN managed to catch up with one charming 91-year-old, who had managed to receive the jab after ringing up the hospital to see if they had any spare shots going. As Martin Kenyon explained though, his main difficulty in getting the vaccine was finding a parking spot in London.

Mr Kenyon explained that he had taken the vaccine as, ‘Well, there’s no point in dying now, when I’ve lived this long.’ And said he had not yet told his family about his vaccination, but was looking forward to hugging his relatives at Christmas. Mr S can only wish him the best.

Watch here: