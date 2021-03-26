  1. Coffee House
Steerpike

Watch: Adonis grilled on UK vaccine scheme
As President of the European Movement during the current Brussels vaccine crisis, Andrew Adonis currently has his work cut out. With polls currently showing that Brits now have a more positive attitude towards the UK’s future outside the EU than negative by a margin of two to one, any bid to get the UK to rejoin the EU will suffer for as long as the trade bloc's jab woes continue.

Still, Adonis could make it easier for himself and get round to deleting some of his old tweets on the UK's own vaccine efforts. Appearing last night on Spectator TV the peer was asked by Andrew Neil why he'd tweeted in November that the British vaccine rollout would 'lead to billions of corrupt contracts' and the supply and distribution would be a 'fiasco.' 

Adonis initially claimed ‘that's not correct, I haven't said that’ before admitting he did not think the government was ‘capable of negotiating efficiently’ and that the much-maligned Kate Bingham ‘has clearly done a good job.’

You can watch the full episode on Spectator TV here and watch the rest of Lord Adonis' segment below:

Steerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

