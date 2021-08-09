Watch: anti-vaxxers storm wrong BBC centre

Oh dear. This afternoon an anti-vaccine demonstration marched on what they thought was BBC Television Centre in apparent protest at the media's supposed complicity in supporting vaccines, Covid certification and lockdowns.

Unfortunately for the protesters, the Corporation actually left the building in White City some eight years ago. Since 2013 the site has instead boasted luxury flats whose residents were presumably perturbed to be granted with chants of 'Shame on you!' and a wave of expletives.

The building does however continue to serve one media purpose – part of it remains a studio where ITV films light entertainment programmes such as Loose Women and This Morning.

Steerpike is yet to uncover what crimes the likes of Stacey Solomon and Lorraine Kelly are believed to have committed but if anyone can figure it out, it's surely the masterminds behind today's Covid protest.