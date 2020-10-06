Watch: Boris Johnson defends his mojo

Boris Johnson had a strong message today during his Tory conference speech, for those who believe he lost his mojo after contracting Covid and being hospitalised. The Prime Minister described claims he has lost his lustre as ‘nonsense’, ‘self-evident drivel’, and even ‘seditious propaganda’ from the kind of people who wanted to stop Brexit being done. Mr S isn’t quite sure that quite describes those unhappy with Boris’s recent performances in the Tory party…

To back up his claim that he’s still fighting fit, the PM promised that he’d be more than happy to arm or leg wrestle any doubters. But Mr S was most struck by Boris Johnson’s reference to the M People hit, when he professed that ‘you've go to search for the hero inside yourself’ when losing weight.

Watch here: