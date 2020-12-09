Watch: Boris mocks Starmer’s ‘Islington’ exile

Keir Starmer was forced to conduct PMQs from his home this afternoon, after one of his staff members tested positive for coronavirus, and he was instructed to self-isolate. The Labour leader’s image was therefore beamed out from the House of Commons television screens as the Prime Minster stood below.

Boris Johnson used the opportunity to get in a dig at the Labour leader’s apparent champagne socialism. The PM declared that he was:

“ ‘delighted to welcome the right honourable gentleman from his vantage point of exile in Islington – his spiritual home – and I wish him all the best in his self-isolation.’

Mr S wonders if the jibe touched a nerve. The opposition leader quickly responded that in fact he was holed up in Camden - which doesn’t have quite the same leafy connotations.

The Prime Minister might not be on the strongest grounds to mock the residents of Islington either, mind. It was only last year that he sold his home in Islington for over £3 million, before decamping to the trendy Camberwell with Carrie Symonds.

Mr S will let readers decide who won the battle of metropolitan London. Watch the exchange here: