Watch: Boris’s Brexit music gaffe

Boris Johnson appeared before the Liaison Committee this afternoon to face a smorgasbord of select committee chairs on everything from pubs to passports.

After culture chief Julian Knight grilled Johnson on the continued problems facing British musicians touring Europe, Liaison chair Bernard Jenkin took his chance to nimbly interject. Westminster's answer to the 'capo dei capi' took the chance to pose a question of his own: would the PM would join him on a Zoom call to hear performers' vociferous concerns for the purpose of 'listening and gathering intelligence'?

Unfortunately Johnson appeared ignorant of the reams of intelligence already gathered in various broadsheets the past three months on this subject, including a letter signed by members of Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Queen and The Who.

Responding enthusiastically with a 'Yes!' Johnson added: 'And Sir Bernard I can think of nothing finer than to make sure that you can lead a choir of Brexiteers in a tour of the continent' prompting Jenkin to look skywards and moan softly: 'They're not Brexiteers.'

Given the well publicised tensions between Jenkin and Johnson's Vote Leave gang during the 2016 referendum, Mr S notes it's not the first time the duo have been caught not singing from the same hymn sheet.