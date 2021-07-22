Watch: Dawn Butler kicked out of the Commons

It's final term day in the Commons as MPs prepare to break for summer recess. Traditionally the last day before recess sees a debate held in which MPs can speak on any subject they choose. A hapless minister has to field a huge range of subjects, and usually ends up promising that a ministerial colleague will write to a particular MP about a particular issue.

But while most MPs were happy to raise issues about pet causes or their constituency, Labour MP Dawn Butler was determined to grab one last headline. The Brent Central MP seized her chance to accuse the Prime Minister Boris Johnson of lying in Parliament – an offence for which the acting deputy speaker Judith Cummins was forced to suspend the leftwing firebrand.

You can watch the moment below: