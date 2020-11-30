Watch: Diane Abbott forgets her own voting record

What should we do with foreign criminals, people who come to this country and then commit cruel and violent crimes against law-abiding British residents? If your answer is to deport them, then that is, according to Diane Abbott, 'cruel and potentially dangerous'.

During an urgent question from Labour earlier this afternoon, the former shadow home secretary criticised the decision to return a flight full of convicted foreign criminals to Jamaica. These are criminals who, according to Home Office minister Chris Philp, were found guilty of 'sexual assault against children, murder, rape, drug dealing and violent crime'.

Abbott suggested it was potentially dangerous to deport these 'vulnerable people' during a pandemic. One wonders whether it might be potentially dangerous to allow these convicted criminals to remain in the UK.

Philp was also quick to remind Abbott that she had, in fact, voted for the very legislation that empowers the Home Office to take this action back in 2007. Whoops!