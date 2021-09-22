  1. Coffee House
Steerpike

Watch: Eco-warrior storms off morning television

Watch: Eco-warrior storms off morning television
For a movement dedicated to dramatically reducing the world’s CO2 emissions, Britain’s eco-warriors certainly produce a lot of hot air. That at least appeared to be the case when Liam Norton of Insulate Britain appeared on Good Morning Britain today. Norton was on the show to explain why his fellow activists were currently blockading the M25 – a stunt which prevented a woman reaching a hospital before she was paralysed – as part of their campaign to get the government to insulate everyone’s homes.

The argument quickly became heated after Norton was asked – considering the immense inconvenience his eco-stunts were causing – if he had actually bothered to insulate his own home first. The defensive green activist refused to answer the question, and went on to accuse his fellow panellists of ‘debasing’ the debate.

After then being quizzed by host Richard Madeley on whether it was acceptable that his group’s motorway blocking protests could cause people real harm, Norton declared that he had enough and stormed off the set:

Perhaps the eco-warrior was heading for a more temperate climate...

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk or message @MrSteerpike

