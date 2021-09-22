Watch: Eco-warrior storms off morning television

For a movement dedicated to dramatically reducing the world’s CO2 emissions, Britain’s eco-warriors certainly produce a lot of hot air. That at least appeared to be the case when Liam Norton of Insulate Britain appeared on Good Morning Britain today. Norton was on the show to explain why his fellow activists were currently blockading the M25 – a stunt which prevented a woman reaching a hospital before she was paralysed – as part of their campaign to get the government to insulate everyone’s homes.

The argument quickly became heated after Norton was asked – considering the immense inconvenience his eco-stunts were causing – if he had actually bothered to insulate his own home first. The defensive green activist refused to answer the question, and went on to accuse his fellow panellists of ‘debasing’ the debate.

Liam Norton from Insulate Britain is challenged following the discovery that he hasn't insulated his own home. Journalist Dawn Neesom question why he hasn't insulated his own home but is putting his own life and others lives at risk by protesting.

After then being quizzed by host Richard Madeley on whether it was acceptable that his group’s motorway blocking protests could cause people real harm, Norton declared that he had enough and stormed off the set:

Liam Norton from Insulate Britain walks away from the debate after clashing with Richard Madeley over Insulate Britain's motorway protests.

Perhaps the eco-warrior was heading for a more temperate climate...