Watch: Gavin Williamson refuses to reveal his A-level results

It's A-level results day today as students across the country eagerly await their results. But for Gavin Williamson the day began with a morning media round worthy of an F as the education secretary repeatedly refused to tell LBC host Nick Ferrari what he got in his own exams.

The South Staffordshire MP seemed to be taking a leaf out of the Partridge playbook as he extolled the virtues of his alma mater Bradford university in the 1990s, laughing and talking over Ferrari as the latter inquired as to whether the matter was in fact a 'state secret.'

"Why won't you tell me? Is it a state secret?"@NickFerrariLBC presses Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to reveal what his A-level results were. pic.twitter.com/HiXg6M8Rjh August 10, 2021

Results day last year was dominated by the fall out from the exams algorithm fiasco that saw Williamson's email inbox deluged with angry and tearful correspondence from enraged parents and students.

Steerpike hopes that, for the embattled minister's own sake, today's results go off a little more smoothly.