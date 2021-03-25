Watch: Charles Walker’s ‘pint of milk’ lockdown speech

Sir Charles Walker has earned himself the reputation of being one of the most consistent and outspoken critics of the government's lockdown policy. The 1922 Committee stalwart has previously gone viral for passionate clips lambasting Matt Hancock's 10 year imprisonment plan for returning holidaymakers dodging quarantine rules, attacking Boris Johnson for treating MPs like 'dogs' and describing lockdown as 'studied and deliberate cruelty for a nation under pressure.'

Today Walker's ire was directed at what he considers to be Britain's slide into authoritarianism, promising in a four minute speech to carry a pint of milk around London in the next few days as a silent protest: 'That pint will remind me that the act of protest is a freedom and not a right. If you don't fight for freedoms they end up being taken away from you.'

Sadly for Walker the six month extension to the Coronavirus Act still looks set to sail through the voting lobbies, with one pro-extension MP texting Mr S to complain Walker 'likes to milk the occasion' a little too much.