Watch: Irish MEP blames Nato for crisis

What price, solidarity? That's the question Europe's leaders have been asking since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. The answer, it turns out is: not too high, a price, thanks. One German SDP politician, Florian Post, went viral last weekend after complaining that:

“ I don't know if it's just me, but I'm starting to find the Ukrainian ambassador's impertinence unbearable. I condemn Russia's war of aggression in the strongest possible terms, but I don't feel like freezing, nor do I want a Third World War.

Such concerns were met with sarcastic offers to divert blankets and clothes from Ukrainian refugees to warm freezing Germans instead. Now, another of the continent's less edifying politicians has made clear her thoughts on Europe's current sanction regime towards Russia.

In a bizarre speech to the European Parliament today, Irish MEP Clare Daly denounced the EU's measures against Moscow, saying that Brussels's response 'makes me sick' and decrying attempts to replace Russian gas with 'filthy fracked US gas. The left-winger continued: 'Russia bears responsibility for this conflict, of course they do, but we cannot ignore the role of NATO and the EU... has become a tool of NATO and the military-industrial complex.'

Still, Daly isn't the only Celtic politician embarrassing themselves by going down the Russia rabbit hole. Pippa Bartolotti, the former leader of the Welsh Green Party, has promoting plenty of pro-Moscow guff on social media for weeks. Responding to widespread reports of Russian war crimes in Bucha, Bartolotti's Facebook page claims that 'without a shred of forensic evidence, blame has been duly apportioned... it was all about manufacturing our consent to send even more lethal aid to Ukraine.'

Previous hot takes by Bartolotti include asking 'who else suspects that the whole point of this war in Ukraine is to weaken Russia?,' claiming that 'more and more I am realizing that destabilization is the name of the US/NATO game' and arguing 'demonizing Putin will not save lives. Soldiers laying down their arms would hasten negotiations.'

So much for solidarity, eh comrades?