Steerpike
Watch: Labour MP’s pub slip-up
The Labour MP for Chesterfield caused a rush of sniggers in the Commons this afternoon when he told colleagues that:
“People don't generally go to the pub in order to meet their own wife, they will go to the pub to be with other people...
Little wonder fellow MPs started laughing given Toby Perkins's own love life...
— Sun Politics (@SunPolitics) January 14, 2019
Labour MP Toby Perkins pictured with married mistress for first time after using £30k taxpayers’ cash to gag his ex-aide https://t.co/VndzHvwKQu