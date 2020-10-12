  1. Coffee House
Watch: Labour MP’s pub slip-up

The Labour MP for Chesterfield caused a rush of sniggers in the Commons this afternoon when he told colleagues that: 

People don't generally go to the pub in order to meet their own wife, they will go to the pub to be with other people...

Little wonder fellow MPs started laughing given Toby Perkins's own love life... 

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

