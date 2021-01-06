Watch: Liam Fox’s jab at vaccine red tape

Liam Fox is a qualified GP, albeit one who isn't practising at the moment. So why is it that he — and no doubt thousands like him — are subjected to 'diversity' paperwork before he's allowed to help with the Covid vaccine rollout? Fox asked the PM:

'As a qualified, non-practising doctor, I volunteered. But can I ask the Prime Minister why I have been required to complete courses on conflict resolution, equality, diversity and human rights, moving and handling loads and preventing radicalisation in order to give a simple Covid jab?'

The PM promised on Sunday that he would remove these barriers, which include guidance on 'deradicalisation' and 'conflict resolution'. And yet Dr Fox still had to endure the pointless bureaucratic tick boxes before submitting his volunteer application. Crisis? What crisis?