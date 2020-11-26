Watch: Lindsay Hoyle blasts the online tiers

Mr Steerpike was not exactly impressed when the government launched a new website feature this morning to tell people which tier they were going to be in – and which promptly crashed, leaving people in limbo.

But if you were left disappointed by the tech blunder, that was nothing compared to the Speaker of the House’s reaction, when he found out in Parliament the government had put the new tiers list online.

After being told by Labour’s Valerie Vaz that the government had dropped the information online, before alerting the House, a furious Lindsay Hoyle lambasted the government for treating the Commons with disrespect.

The only silver lining, according to the Speaker, was that the site had crashed before anyone could read it – giving the Commons at least some time to catch up.

Watch his reaction here: