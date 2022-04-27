Watch: Macron pelted with tomatoes on Paris walkabout

Emmanuel Macron vowed to unite France following his decisive election triumph over Marine Le Pen – but it seems not all voters are willing to embrace their re-elected president. On a walkabout in Cergy on the outskirts of Paris, Macron was pelted by a bunch of cherry tomatoes. Luckily for Macron, the vegetables didn't reach their target:

Emmanuel Macron ciblé par un jet de tomates lors de son déplacement à Cergy pic.twitter.com/3J0hXIZSRP April 27, 2022

Macron's team of bodyguards were promptly on hand to protect him – by putting up an umbrella. The visit – which was intended as a chance for Macron to engage with those living in a working-class district of the capital – was promptly cut short.

This isn't the first time Macron has been targeted by protestors while attempting to meet the public. Last October on a trip to Lyon, Macron had an egg lobbed at him. A few months before, the French president was slapped by an anti-Macron protestor who was later locked up.