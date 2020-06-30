Watch: Furious May blasts Gove over Sedwill departure

Theresa May is known for having an icy side – and it certainly isn't the first Michael Gove has felt the cold. However, those in the Commons this afternoon were subjected to a veritable blizzard when the former PM interrogated Gove over David Frost's appointment to the role of national security adviser.

May clearly felt a sense of double indignation, first at the sacking of her former ally Mark Sedwill (who she brought into No. 10 having served as her perm sec at the Home Office) as well as Frost's supposed lack of security nous. Brrr!