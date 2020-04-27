Watch: Michael Gove interrupted by cat during key Brexit meeting

There are plenty of perils with working from home: kids bursting in, endless snacking and...pets. Michael Gove fell foul of the latter this afternoon as he took the first question during a Brexit parliament committee. As Gove started his answer, a loud meowing noise could be heard. Was it Gove's own pet, or was he watching cat videos while taking questions about Britain's departure from the EU? Either way, Mr S hopes Gove is feline all OK....