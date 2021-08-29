Watch: Michael Gove’s bizarre dance moves

Downing Street's Union Unit has tried many ideas to keep Scotland in the UK – but even they can't have thought of this. Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove was spotted in the early hours of the morning dancing in a popular nightclub in Aberdeen, the city of his birth. Gove, a veteran of the Whitehall jungle, turned up shortly after 1 a.m. at O'Neills pub – a place 'where you can enjoy the craic' in its own words – before heading on upstairs to nightclub Bohemia.

One gob-smacked punter was quoted in the Daily Record as saying: 'Michael Gove walked into O'Neills at around 1.15am, the pub was just about closing. I'm almost sure he was by himself. I heard people saying, 'he's a Tory MP' others asked 'Who's Michael Gove?' and were Googling him. Soon people went up for photos. The Tories aren't too popular in Scotland but people were generally quite nice to him. It's fair to say he'd had a good few shandies when he arrived at O'Neill's.'

Bemused onlookers reportedly bought rounds of drinks for the besuited minister who pulled off some of his lesser known contortions on camera, arms waving, legs bouncing around to heavy techno beats. Gove was reported by one onlooker to still be there at 2:30 a.m. Club night organisers Pipe have now released a statement congratulating 'Michael Gove, who made it out for the first Pipe last night' adding 'We had a great time going in for four hours straight. Definitely blew some cobwebs away.'

The Tory MP turned 54 on Thursday and is, of course, newly single, having announced last month that he was splitting from wife Sarah Vine. Good to see he's handling the divorce well.