Watch: MPs observe a minute’s silence for David Amess

This afternoon MPs are paying tribute to Sir David Amess, the long-serving parliamentarian who was murdered on Friday.

The Speaker of the Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, began the session by telling MPs that he was 'sorry the House is returning in such tragic circumstances' and said 'we have lost two outstanding friends and colleagues' after Sir David and his colleague James Brokenshire both died last week.

He added that MPs 'will share my deep sadness at their loss' and will send their 'heartfelt condolences' to their families. The circumstances of Sir David's death were despicable, he said, and continued that MPs will pay tribute for Brokenshire, who died of lung cancer at the age of 53, separately on Wednesday.

Below you can watch the minute's silence in the chamber for Sir David from earlier this afternoon.